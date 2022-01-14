IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli Involved In War Of Words With Dean Elgar Before DRS Controversy

Virat Kohli passion and his energy on the field cannot be doubted however sometimes the emotions do get better of him due to which he goes overboard and does things. Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test saw Virat Kohli going on a rant after Dean Elgar's LBW decision was overturned by DRS. Not only team India players but even the on-field umpire was left stunned with the decision. Another incident witnessed Virat Kohli trying to get under the skin of his counterpart with heated comments the video of which was shared by a Twitter user.

India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli heated exchange with Dean Elgar

The heated exchange between Virat Kohli and Dean Elgar happened before the controversial DRS episode. The incident happened after the end of the 12th over. Virat Kohli can be heard saying "Unbelievable. Just after a Man of the Match performance in the last game, running from Jasprit... Chirping for 13 years Dean, you think you gonna keep me quiet? We all know who wanted the match called off in Joburg 2018. We all know that."

However Dean Elgar was dismissed by Bumrah in the 30th over after which umpires to call for early Stumps on Day 3. The video of the incident was shared by a cricket fan on his Twitter handle

Virat to Elgar "I'm chirping for 13 years now, do you think you can stop me"😂#viratkholi#INDvsSAF #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/RK39b83cQo — Sawan kunchikorve (@CdSawan) January 13, 2022

DRS Controversy angers Team India players

The DRS controversy during the Day 3 of the India vs South Africa 3rd Test has now become one of the major talking points of the Test series with team India players been caught in the microphone showing their displeasure over the incident. After R Ashwin had trapped Dean Elgar LBW, hawkeye replays showed that the ball was pitching in line but was missing the stumps narrowly, even though it looked to be clearly on course to clip the middle stump when given out by on-field umpire. Following the decision Virat Kohli and Team India players were left in shock. The 33-year old India skipper was also seen kicking the ground in frustration and was also caught questioning the technology on the stump mic.