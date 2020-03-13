IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Spotted Wearing Masks For First Time On Lucknow Arrival

Team India players including captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper KL Rahul had touched down in Lucknow in Friday ahead of the second IND vs SA ODI which was scheduled for March 15. The IND vs SA second ODI was to be held behind closed doors at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium due to the growing Coronavirus cases in the country. However, latest reports suggest that the IND vs SA series has been called off due to the Coronavirus scare.

Also Read: India-South Africa Remaining ODI Series Called Off Amid Coronavirus Scare

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul spotted wearing masks in Lucknow ahead of second ODI

Team India stars touched down in Lucknow on the eve of the second IND vs SA ODI on Sunday. The BCCI earlier announced that the remaining two ODIs of the IND vs SA series will be held behind closed doors as a precaution against the growing threat of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Team India stars were also in their protective gear and sported masks as they made their way to Lucknow. Captain Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Also Read: WATCH: No Fans To Return Ball, Lockie Ferguson Forced To Rush Into Stands & Search Himself

Also Read: SL Vs Eng Test Series Cancelled After 2 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases In Sri Lanka

IND vs SA ODI series called off due to Coronavirus

Virat Kohli and his men landed in Lucknow on Thursday gearing up for the second ODI on Sunday. However, the BCCI saw it best to call off the IND vs SA considering the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. IPL 2020, which was scheduled to start on March 29, has also been postponed until April 15 as a precautionary measure. The SL vs ENG series was also called off, while the ongoing Aus vs NZ series is being played behind closed doors.

Also Read: AUS Vs NZ: Steve Smith Takes Blinder At Point, Almost Shakes Hands, Watch Video