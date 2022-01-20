IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli Loses Cool Again, Has Angry Exchange Of Words With Temba Bavuma

Indian batter Virat Kohli lost his calm again and had a heated exchange of words with South African skipper Temba Bavuma during the first ODI match on Wednesday. Kohli was seen giving Bavuma a mouthful after the latter expressed his displeasure over a throw by the former Indian skipper, which denied Bavuma a chance to steal a single. The incident occurred in the 36th over, which was being bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

On social media, a video of the incident has gone viral. Kohli, who was positioned at the cover point, was seen having a word with Bavuma after the South African batter expressed his displeasure with the former's throw, which appeared to hit him on the pads. Kohli was seen giving it back to Bavuma, indicating that he had every right to throw the ball to the striker's end if the batter attempted to steal a single.

The video has garnered more than 4,000 views since being shared on social media last evening. This, however, is not the first time Kohli lost his cool in the ongoing bilateral series against South Africa. During the third Test match against the Proteas, Kohli was spotted having a heated argument with Rassie van der Dussen following a failed caught-behind review. Kohli was also seen blasting the home broadcaster in the same match after an LBW call was overturned in the favour of the hosts.

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Coming back to the first ODI match between India and South Africa, the hosts emerged victorious on the back of two superb centuries from Bavuma and Van der Dussen. The duo scored 139 runs between them to help South Africa post a target of 297 runs in 50 overs. While Bavuma scored 110 runs before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, Van der Dussen remained unbeaten at 129 off 96 balls. Apart from Bumrah, who had earlier dismissed Janneman Malan for 6 runs, Ravichandran Ashwin also scalped a wicket for India.

In reply, India were restricted for 265/8 in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli scored 79 and 51 runs, respectively. The rest of the Indian batting lineup faltered yet again as the side failed to chase down a relatively low total of 296 runs. Shardul Thakur in the end scored a classy fifty but it went in vain as India lost by 31 runs.

Image: SunainaGosh7/Twitter

