IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid Discuss Strategy During Training Ahead Of Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared snippets from Team India’s first practice session during their tour of South Africa, before they face the Proteas in the first Test match starting December 26. India landed in South Africa on Thursday and is due to play a three-match Test series and three-match ODI series. Virat Kohli will lead India in the Test series before Rohit Sharma takes over the Indian ODI team in his first assignment as the full-time limited over skipper of the national team.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by BCCI, the Indian cricket team can be seen arriving at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion for their practice session. Upon arrival, players start off the session by running before going for their net sessions. Skipper Kohli can be seen striking a few shots in the nets as Dravid walks down to him to discuss strategy. Further in the video, Indian batters Shreyas Iyer, Cheteswar Pujara, newly appointed vice-captain KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant sharpen their skills, while pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami bowl a few deliveries. The BCCI also tweeted pictures of the Indian squad from their practice session on the second day of the tour.

Getting Test-match ready 👌 👌



🎥 Snippets from #TeamIndia's first practice session ahead of the first #SAvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/QkrdgqP959 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

India's tour of South Africa-

The first Test match between India and South Africa will be played at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion from December 26 to December 30, before action shifts to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the second Test from January 3 to January 7. The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15. The three ODIs against the Proteas will be played on January 19, 21, and 23, respectively at the Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands.

India vs South Africa Test-Series: Full Squads

India’s squad for the Test series- Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Priyank Panchal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Mohammad Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

South Africa’s squad for the Test series- Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen , Rassie van der Dussen , Kyle Verreynne , Marco Jansen , Glenton Stuurman , Prenelan Subrayen , Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier

(Twitter Image: @BCCI)