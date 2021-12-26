IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli Scripts History; Surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin In Elite India List

The India vs South Africa three-match Test series, a part of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22 started on Boxing Day, December 26, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Virat Kohli led Team India in his 67th match as Test skipper and scripted history by surpassing former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin in the process. By winning the toss against Proteas skipper Dean Elgar on Sunday, Kohli listed his name in the elite list of Indian captains with the most number of tosses won in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli surpasses Mohammad Azharuddin

Kohli won the toss for the 30th time as the Test skipper of India and surpassed Azharuddin who had won the toss on 29 occasions while leading India in a total of 47 Test matches. The list also has the name of the legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who has led India in 60 Test matches and won the toss 26 times. At the same time, Kohli also tops the list of Indian skippers, who have led India in the most number of Test matches. He leads the list among iconic skippers like Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, Azharuddin, and Sunil Gavaskar.

India 157/2 at Tea on Day 1 of Centurion Test

In the meantime, the IND vs SA, Boxing Day Test went into tea on its first day with India on 157/2 in the first innings. Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul stitched a first wicket partnership of 117 runs off 244 balls before Mayank was dismissed by Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi after a successful DRS call by Elgar. Number 3 batter Cheteshwar Pujara went back to the pavilion for a golden duck on the very next ball, while Rahul was joined by skipper Kohli in the middle.

Batting for the third wicket, Kohli and Rahul added 40 runs off 99 before the tea was called. At the time of writing this article, KL Rahul is batting on an individual score of 68 runs off 166 balls, with Kohli on the other side of the crease at 19 runs off 54 balls. Meanwhile, Mayank earlier scored 60 runs off 123 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Image: AP, PTI