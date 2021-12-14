IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli To Address Media On Wednesday Amid 'rift' Rumours With Rohit Sharma

Amid all the controversy surrounding a possible rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, India's Test skipper Virat Kohli will be addressing the media tomorrow at 1.00 pm ahead of India's departure for the South Africa tour.

While the entire press conference will be about forthcoming India vs South Africa series, it will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli responds to incoming questions on him possibly missing out on the ODI series and it also remains to be seen if the Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli rumours are put to rest.

Rumours have been pouring in one after the other and the BCCI has so far not given a statement on the hot topic and it would only do good for BCCI that such a matter is laid to rest at the earliest possible.

IND vs SA: Cricket fans sense a 'clear rift' in the manner of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's unavailability

Reports have emerged just days after the BCCI axed Virat Kohli from ODI captaincy that the batter was considering making himself unavailable for the India vs South Africa ODI Series. Those reports suggested that the player wanted to be home for his daughter’s first birthday, which is acceptable, but this emerging only after him being forced to relinquish captaincy has prompted people to raise concerns over a possible rift. A BCCI insider also confirmed to PTI today that Virat Kohli so far has not officially made any request for a break, leaving a question mark if the reports are true or the player is waiting for BCCI to reach him over the whole report situation.

On the other hand, India's newly-appointed ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was recently ruled out of the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. People have been sensing a 'clear rift' since reports earlier came in that Rohit Sharma could miss the Test matches after being hit on his hand while practising in nets against throwdown specialist Raghvendra. However, the BCCI announcement mentioned "hamstring injury" as a reason behind the players' unavailability.

Image: Twitter/ BCCI