IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli To Skip ODI Series Against South Africa, Here's Everything We Know

Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in a three-match Test series against South Africa, however, he will have to do it without his deputy Rohit Sharma who was ruled out of the Test series due to hamstring injury. However, the India vs South Africa ODI series will see Team India under new captain Rohit Sharma taking the field without former Virat Kohli with multiple reports suggesting that he is likely to miss the ODI series due to personal reasons.

India vs South Africa ODI series: Virat Kohli to skip the series

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has indeed asked the board for a small break in January next year.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source said.

Virat Kohli- Rohit Sharma ODI captaincy saga

The change in ODI captaincy has not gone down well with the cricket fraternity especially with the way BCCI has handled the matter. It was reported that Virat Kohli was given 48 hours to step down from the ODI captaincy, but the BCCI had to forcefully hand over reigns to Rohit Sharma after there was no response from the Test skipper. The announcement regarding the change in captaincy did not see any explanation from BCCI nor any comments were made from either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

However, a couple of days later BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that once Virat Kohli refused to continue as India's T20 captain, the selectors made up their mind to hand the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma as the national team couldn't afford "too much leadership" with two separate captains in the limited-overs format.