Last Updated:

IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli's Exclusion From Playing 11 For 2nd Test Leaves Netizens Surprised

Virat Kohli was left out of the Indian playing XI for the second Test match against South Africa, which begins at Wanderers, Johannesburg on Monday.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs South Africa

(Image: AP)


The Indian cricket team faces South Africa, in the second Test match of India’s tour of South Africa, being played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, without the services of the Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli. In the absence of Kohli, KL Rahul walked out for the toss ahead of the first day’s play on Monday which left the cricket fans wondering about the reason of Kohli not playing in the match. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and shared the playing XI for the Wanderers Test and also informed captain Kohli sit out of the match due to an upper back spasm.

Irfan Pathan and RP Singh opine on Kohli's absence-

Cricket fans on social media were quick to respond to the development of Kohli missing the first Test match of the year for India and took to Twitter to express their views on the same. Among the many tweets about Kohli, two of the most notable ones were from former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and RP Singh, who revealed their thoughts on Kohli’s exclusion. Pathan in his tweet said, “Regardless of current form Virat Kohli not playing is a huge boost for South Africa not just as a player but the aggressive leader!”

READ | On Cusp of History: Kohli's India ready to roll over South Africa for elusive series win

At the same time, former India pacer RP Singh opined on the subject and said, “#Kohli missing the first match of the series of 2022 was not something any fan would have thought of. But, this Indian team is in form and still capable of winning the series at #Wanderers”.

READ | Rahul Dravid backs under-fire Indian batters; 'When Pujara scores big, India wins'

How did the fans react to Virat Kohli not playing in the Wanderers Test?

Meanwhile, on one hand, fans wondered the real reason for Kohli’s absence, on the other hand, many fans hailed KL Rahul for his incredible turnaround in Test cricket, just in the space of six months. Rahul earlier competed against Mayank Agarwal and others for the opening slot of India, but following his incredible show in England, he has gone on to become one of the pillars of India across formats.

READ | Will Hanuma Vihari replace Shardul Thakur to lead India's middle-order in 2nd Test?

(Image: AP)

READ | Ex-India captain MS Dhoni's picture with pet pony is taking internet by storm; See pic
READ | IND vs SA: India Test skipper Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test; KL Rahul to captain the side
Tags: India vs South Africa, Virat Kohli, IND vs SA
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com