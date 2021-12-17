IND Vs SA: Virat Kohli's Picture At South Africa Airport Sparks A Meme Fest

The Indian cricket team led by the Test skipper Virat Kohli landed in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday, for their upcoming tour of South Africa, which gets underway with the first Test match of the three-match Test series on December 26. Meanwhile, following the arrival of the visiting team in Johannesburg, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official social media handles on the same day and shared photos of the team members. One of the pictures shared by BCCI was of the Test skipper Kohli going through his phone after landing, and it sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media.

Meme fest on Virat Kohli's picture-

A fan replied to Kohli’s picture by posting a meme with the caption pointing out, all cricketers are busy checking their phones, while another fan said that Kohli must have come across the comments made by Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, on Kohli’s ongoing saga with the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Before leaving for South Africa, Kohli addressed the media during a virtual press conference where he made many interesting revelations about communication with BCCI, that have evidently put the cricketing minds in India in a divide.

At the same time, one of the fans mentioned in his tweet that Kohli must be checking if there are any other news leaks about him so that he can have another press conference. Following Kohli’s removal from India’s ODI captaincy, media reports stating Kohli has opted to skip the ODI series against the Proteas, due to some private reasons. However, Kohli slammed all such reports during his press conference on Wednesday and said he was always available for selection in the ODI team.

Virat Kohli's statement about communication with BCCI-

The BCCI received criticism after Kohli was sacked from the captaincy role in ODIs, and board president Sourav Ganguly then revealed to the media that Kohli was asked to reconsider his decision to step down from T20I captaincy but once Kohli did so, the committee felt dual leadership won't suit the limited-overs format. However, Kohli refuted such claims and asserted that his decision to hang his boots in the short format was well accepted and there was no prior communication with the board before he was removed from the ODI captaincy.

As per ANI, during the virtual press conference on Wednesday, Virat Kohli said, "Whatever was said about the communication that happened during the decision that was made was inaccurate. I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for the Test series." "And there was no prior communication with me since I announced the T201 captaincy decision up till December 8. The chief selector discussed the Test team to which we both agreed. Before ending the call, I was told the five selectors decided that I would not be the ODI captain. To which I replied 'okay fine’".

