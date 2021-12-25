IND Vs SA: Wasim Jaffer Picks India's Playing XI For 1st Test; Rahane Features

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked his preferred playing XI among those available for selection for the IND vs SA first Test which will begins on Boxing Day (Sunday, December 26, 1:30 PM IST) in Centurion. The former opener picked Ajinkya Rahane despite his recent poor form and said he would do with six batters and a keeper while including Shreyas Iyer who was seen in good touch scoring 202 runs in his first two Tests against New Zealand.

Wasim Jaffer picked Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli as the top four which many expected but unlike India who are likely to play 5 bowlers, Wasim Jaffer felt the need of playing an extra batter. He also explained his decision of having Ajinkya Rahane as the player brings more than just batting as he is a great leader and is good at slips.

"KL and Mayank will open. Pujara at number three [and] Virat Kohli at four. I'll play Ajinkya at number five. There's a lot of debate regarding his form and between him Shreyas Iyer and Vihari. For the first Test, I'll definitely prefer Ajinkya because he has the experience, the skill. Yes, his recent form is debatable but he has scored runs in South Africa and knows the conditions well. And he brings a lot more to the table than just batting - [like leadership] when he was the captain [or] as a slip fielder." Wasim Jaffer was quoted telling Espncricinfo.

IND vs SA: "I'll prefer him over Vihari" Wasim Jaffer picks Shreyas Iyer as India's number six

Wasim Jaffer also said that he would go with Shreyas Iyer for number six and Pant at seven with Ashwin as the lone spinner and Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj as the three pacers. "I'll prefer Shreyas Iyer for number six because of his recent form and how he batted against New Zealand. I'll prefer him over Vihari. Vihari had a good series with India 'A', he made pretty good runs in similar conditions, but that was India 'A' series and not Tests. So I'll prefer somebody who scored runs in Tests. Number seven would be Rishabh Pant, number eight would be Ashwin and nine ten eleven would be Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj." he concluded.

Image: BCCI/ Instagram/ Wasim Jaffer14