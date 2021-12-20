IND Vs SA: Watch Team India's Intense Training Session Under Dravid Ahead Of Test Series

The Indian cricket team is gearing up to face South Africa in a three-match Test series, starting with the Centurion Test at the SuperSport Park on December 26. Virat Kohli-led India arrived in South Africa on December 16 and started prepping for the upcoming Test series from Saturday, December 18 onwards.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Monday and uploaded a glimpse of Team India’s intense and long net sessions under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid.

Team India's net session under overcast conditions-

BCCI also attached a link to a longer video of the team’s practice where Dravid can be seen telling the players that the next three days are really going to be important for their preparation and advises the players to practice well with good intensity. The team’s batting coach Vikram Rathor then explains that the team had a center wicket training session under a cover of cloud with challenging conditions. Rathor further explained that the conditions were tough for the batters and he was happy looking at how they approached it.

Bowler's delight during center wicket net session-

Further in the video, Indian cricketer, Shreyas Iyer takes over the hosting of the video and says it was a bowler's delight to bowl on the wicket they practiced. He then questions Indian pacer Ishant Sharma to express his thoughts on the practice session. Expressing the same Ishant says the wicket was damp initially and the ball moved a bit. He further said Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami bowled pretty well and also praised the batters for showing grit.

Watch Team India's intense net session by going to the link given in BCCI's tweet-

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session 💪🏻 at SuperSport Park 🏟️ in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test.



Here's @28anand taking you closer to all the action from Centurion. 👍 👍



Watch this special feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/Dm6hVDz71w pic.twitter.com/qjxnBszmDa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2021

South Africa vs India Three-match Test series-

Team India will face the Proteas in the first Test of the series at the SuperSport Stadium in Centurion from December 26 to December 30, before action shifts to the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg for the second Test from January 3 to January 7. The final Test of the series will be played at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15.

