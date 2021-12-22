IND Vs SA: What Are India's Records At Each Of The Three Test Venues In South Africa?

India and South Africa are slated to play a three-match Test series followed by as many one-day internationals beginning 26 December. The Virat Kohli-led side arrived in South Africa last week and have already begun their training at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, where the first Test match of the upcoming series is scheduled to be played. Both teams will shift their base to Johannesburg for the second Test match and then will move to Cape Town for the third and final encounter of the red-ball series. Here's a look at India's record at each of the three venues finalised for the upcoming clash.

India's Test record in South Africa

India's record at SuperSport Park: India has played two Test matches at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The games were played in 2010 and 2017/18, respectively. Both the matches ended in favour of the home side as India lost by huge margins of an innings and 25 runs in 2010 and by 135 runs during the 2017/18 bilateral series.

India's record at The Wanderers: India and South Africa have played a total of five Test matches at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. It is the only ground in South Africa where India has tasted some success in Tests. Out of the five matches, India has won two games at the Wanderers, while South Africa have not won a single game against the Asian giants at the venue. Three matches have ended in a draw.

India's record at Newlands Cricket Ground: At the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, India have played a total of five Test matches, of which the side has not won a single game. South Africa, on the other hand, have won three of the five matches played against India at the venue, while two matches have ended in a draw.

India vs South Africa: Full squads and schedule

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa's Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

Tests Series:

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODI Series:

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town

Image: bcci.tv