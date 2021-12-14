IND Vs SA: Who Could Replace Ex-skipper Virat Kohli In Three Match-ODI Series?

Numerous reports have emerged stating that Virat Kohli has decided to skip the India vs South Africa ODI Series to spend time with his daughter Vamika who later next month turns 1-year-old.

If reports of Virat Kohli opting out of the India vs South Africa ODI Series turn out to be true, then who could it be that replaces the Indian batter in India's top-order? Here is a look at three players who could replace Virat Kohli in the Indian team.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had dislocated his shoulder in an ODI against England in Pune earlier this year and missed the 1st leg of the IPL. When he returned for the 2nd leg, he put up decent performances and later was also part of the reserves of the T20 World Cup. The player recently was picked for the Indian Test team and performed admirably well in both the test matches. The player is in a blistering form and will be among the favourites to replace Virat Kohli if the former Indian ODI skipper opts out of the series.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

The swashbuckling opening batsman from Maharashtra has been hogging all the limelight lately owing to his dream run in both the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare trophy. The player has been making a strong case for his selection to the Indian national team. The player earlier today smashed his fourth century in five games and also became the first to complete 500 runs in the ongoing competition.

The Chennai Super Kings opener was also the top-scorer in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and won the Orange Cap scoring 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.35. While the player has scored runs as an opener, he also can be drafted at the number 3 slot with Suryakumar Yadav and the number four slot.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

It was earlier reported that Shikhar Dhawan might be picked for the 3 ODIs and now with Virat Kohli likely to give the series a miss, Shikhar Dhawan can be drafted into the side as a veteran batter. The player has been on and off in the Indian ODI team and was also recently seen captaining 2nd string side that went on the tour to Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter can open the batting with Rohit Sharma (if fit) with KL Rahul or Suryakumar Yadav playing in at number three.

