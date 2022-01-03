IND Vs SA: Why Is Rahul Captaining India Instead Of Virat Kohli In 2nd Test? Read Reason

In a moment that took everyone by surprise, KL Rahul was seen walking up for the toss as Team India's skipper ahead of the second India vs South Africa Test match. Usually, it is Virat Kohli who would step up but it seems that India's longest format skipper is out for the second Test. There are a ton of rumours on the internet flying around on why Kohli is out of the Test with some even suggesting that he is out because of his daughter's birthday but it can now be said with certainty that all of those are incorrect. Kohli will not be taking part in the second Test because of an injury as confirmed by stand-in captain KL Rahul who said that Kohli is suffering from an upper back spasm.

"Virat is having an upper back spasm," KL Rahul said after winning the toss.

Rahul is captaining India for the very first time and he managed to win the toss, after assessing the conditions he said that India will bat first. Rahul also added to the Kohli news saying that Hanuma Vihari will be coming in place of Kohli. Rahul said: "Every Indian player dreams to captain his country. Really looking forward to this. We will look to put some runs on the board and put the opposition under pressure. Hanuma Vihari comes in for Virat. No other change."

It is going to be a tough fight for the teams as they are both missing out on vital players. India is of course missing out on skipper Virat Kohli. South Africa will be without Quinton de Kock, who shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket.

IND vs SA Test Match

As far as the bilateral series between India and South Africa is concerned, the visiting side has gained an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the three-match clash with a thumping victory in the first Test in Centurion. India demolished the Proteas at the SuperSport Park last week and won the Boxing Day Test by a massive margin of 113 runs. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal shone for India with the bat, while Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj finished the job with the ball in hand.

Image: BCCI.tv