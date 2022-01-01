IND Vs SA: Why Virat Kohli & Co. Hold Upper Hand Heading Into 2nd Test Against The Proteas

India will have a huge advantage over South Africa going into the second Test match, which will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. India have never lost a Test match at the Wanderers, and they will hope to continue that streak when they face the Proteas on January 3. India have played five Test matches at the venue so far, winning two and drawing the other three. South Africa, on the other hand, have an average record at the Wanderers, having won just 18 of the 42 Tests they have played at the ground.

Both Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara have played two Test matches at the venue, scoring 310 and 229 runs respectively at an average of 77.50 and 57.25. Pujara has a century and a half-century at the Wanderers, compared to Kohli's two hundreds and fifty. Rahul Dravid, the head coach of Team India, has also played two Tests at the Wanderers. Dravid has a total of 262 runs at the venue, including a century and a fifty at an average of 65.50.

India are currently 1-0 up in the three-match series, and a victory in Johannesburg would be historic for the Indian cricket team, as the side has never won a long-form series in South Africa. The Virat Kohli-led side will have an upper hand going into the match given their past record at the venue and also their performance against the home side in the first Test.

India vs South Africa, 1st Test

India scripted history on Friday as the side became the first Asian team to win a Test match in Centurion. India won the Boxing Day Test by 113 runs courtesy of some brilliant performance with both the bat and the ball. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal batted beautifully in the first innings to help India post a massive target and then the Indian bowlers came into the play to dismiss the home side early for a relatively low total of 197 runs.

India gained a lead of 305 runs before being bowled out for 174 runs in their second innings. In reply, South Africa could score just 191 runs, thus losing the game by 113 runs.

Image: BCCI/Twitter