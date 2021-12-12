IND Vs SA: Will Ajinkya Rahane Be Part Of Playing XI? 'Difficult' Says Gautam Gambhir

Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir feels Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in India's playing XI during the tour to South Africa. The Member of Parliament who opened for India during his stint with the national cricket team said, “Tough, that is what I can say because he (Rahane) is not a starter, to be honest."

Ajinkya Rahane’s form has been questioned over the last few years with the middle order batter going through a lean patch. The player was also, earlier this month, replaced by Rohit Sharma as India's vice-captain in Test matches.

Despite his poor run, Rahane has been selected in India's 18-member Test squad for the South Africa tour but Gautam Gambhir feels that he will not start given that there are players who have performed really well.

“I feel Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in the playing XI. You have got Shreyas Iyer; it will be very difficult for India or the captain to drop him because of his recent performances. At the same time, Hanuma Vihari has done really well as well.” he said speaking on the Star Sports’ show ‘Follow the Blues’

IND vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane picked due to experience, says Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar opined that Ajinkya Rahane’s selection to the team for the India tour of South Africa was right as it is necessary to have experienced players but agreed that his place in the XI for the first test is a ‘question mark’.

“Ajinkya Rahane has got a place for the South Africa tour, and he should have got picked as well because you will definitely need experience there. Whether he gets to play in the first Test match is a question mark and the first match that is played before the Test match is going to be critical,” Bangar said.

He went on to add that both Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer are choices are there for the No.5 slot and that either Pujara or Rahane will be the other middle-order batter.

“Hanuma Vihari is already there; he has played for India A there and has scored runs as well. Shreyas got a chance at No.5 in the home series; he performed very well in his debut Test. All in all, I believe the team management will at least want to have one experienced middle-order player, whether it happens to be Pujara or Ajinkya, it all depends on the type of performances that they put in the practice match,” Bangar said.

(Image: PTI)