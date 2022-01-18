IND Vs SA: Will Mohammed Siraj Play ODI Series? Jasprit Bumrah Provides Big Update

After losing the three-match Test series by 1-2, Team India's next assignment on the South Africa tour will be the ODI series. The three-match IND vs SA ODI series is set to begin on January 19 and the Men in Blue will aim to finish the tour with series win in the white-ball format.

With the new ODI and T20I skipper, Rohit Sharma ruled out of the tour due to injury, KL Rahul will be leading the team with Jasprit Bumrah named as his deputy. Ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series, Jasprit Bumrah spoke to the media and gave an update on the preparation.

Jasprit Bumrah provides an update on Mohammed Siraj injury

During the press conference, Jasprit Bumrah gave an update on Mohammed Siraj fitness with the bowler being forced to sit on the bench due to an injury in the second Test. Mohammad Siraj had suffered a hamstring injury during second India vs South Africa Test cricket match which took place in Johannesburg. The injury forced the pacer to miss the third match in Cape Town which India lost by 7 wickets to the home team.

Speaking about Mohammad Siraj's fitness, Jasprit Bumrah said, “I think he is fine, he is practicing with us. I do not see any discomfort, hopefully, that stays that way. Nothing I am aware of right now but everyone seems to be okay. Hopefully, that stays that way.” The Hyderabad-based fast bowler has been named in the ODI squad for the first time and the BCCI had included Navdeep Saini as Mohammad Siraj’s backup in case he didn’t get fit in time.

India vs South Africa ODI series schedule

The first ODI match will be held on 19 January at Boland Park in Paarl, while the second match will be played at the same venue on 21 January. The series will conclude with the third ODI at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on 23 January.

India squad for IND vs SA ODI series

KL Rahul (Capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav. Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, R Ashwin, W Sundar, J Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Mohd. Siraj.