IND Vs SA: Will Rahane, Pujara's Batting Woes Make Way For Vihari, Iyer In 2nd Test?

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, two of Team India's cornerstone players, continued to struggle with the bat in the opening Test match against South Africa. The seasoned middle-order combo hasn't scored big runs for India in recent months, and their dismal showing with the bat was on display once again when they faced the Proteas in Centurion for the Boxing Day Test. While Pujara was dismissed cheaply in both innings of the first Test, Rahane was unable to build on the promising starts he received at the beginning of his innings.

Lungi Ngidi sent Pujara back to the pavilion for a golden duck as he came to bat after Mayank Agarwal's dismissal in the first innings. In India's second innings, Pujara scraped 16 runs off 64 balls with a bit of luck on his side before being removed by Ngidi for the second time in the match. Rahane scored 48 runs off 102 balls to assist India to reach a huge total in the first innings before being dismissed by Ngidi. Rahane was removed by Marco Jansen for 20 runs off 23 balls in India's second innings. Both batters surrendered their wickets in a soft manner.

Will Rahane, Pujara make way for Shreyas Iyer & Hanuma Vihari?

Rahane and Pujara could be axed from the playing XI for the second Test match in Johannesburg due to their repeated failures with the bat.

Rahane has scored 479 runs at an average of 20.83 in 13 Test matches in 2021, with no hundreds and two fifties. In 14 Tests, Pujara has scored 702 runs at an average of 28.08, with zero centuries and six half-centuries. The last time Rahane had scored a century was back in December 2020 while playing the Boxing Day Test match against Australia. Pujara's last century was also against Australia in January 2019 during India's historic series win.

Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, who have been in outstanding form in recent months, could be drafted in to replace the veteran pair in the starting XI. Vihari appeared in fantastic form earlier this month while playing against South Africa-A. Vihari was flown to South Africa with India A squad to settle down and prepare for the senior teams' Test series.

On the other hand, Iyer made his Test debut for India last month and wowed everyone with his outstanding performance. Iyer hit a century and a half-century in his maiden match for India, becoming the first Indian male cricketer to do so.

Image: BCCI/Twitter