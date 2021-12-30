IND Vs SA: Will Rain Impede India's Chances Of Win At Centurion Today? Check Forecast Here

The 1st India vs South Africa Test match is very much tilted in India's favour with Virat Kohli's team needing just six wickets on Day 5 to win the cricket match at Centurion. The win would certainly give Team India a 1-0 lead in the series, however, the weather could become a major hurdle between Team India's victory and a drawn Test match.

India vs South Africa: Centurion weather report

During the first four days of the India vs South Africa match, only Day 2 was abandoned by rain while fans got to witness a great contest between bat and ball during the rest of the three days. According to Accuweather, the forecast does not look too promising as there are chances of thunderstorms during the day.

With rain expected to come down in the second half of the match, Team India bowlers will look to press for a victory by trying to quickly wrap up South Africa innings. The South Africa team on the other hand will hope for a fight from captain Dean Elgar, who scored a half-century and remained unbeaten overnight.

How has India vs South Africa cricket match panned so far?

India started the Tests match strongly and looked to be in control after Day 1 with KL Rahul scoring the century on an opening day, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal scored a half-century. Day 2 of the 1st Test saw the entire day called off due to rain. Day 3 of the contest saw 17 wickets falling in total with Team India losing wickets like a pack of cards. India provided the fightback with Mohammad Shami leading the bowling unit picking up 5 wickets to give India control of the match.

With a lead of just 130 runs Team India batters once again fell to South Africa pacers ending their innings at 174. Pujara (16), Kohli (18) and Rahane (20) fell cheaply once again, while KL Rahul (23), Rishabh Pant (34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (14) were dismissed off deliveries that rose on them. Kagiso Rabada (4/42), debutant Marco Jansen (4/55) and Lungi Ngidi (2/31) once again proving too much to handle. South Africa has more than 140 overs to score 305 but on this Supersport Park track, it will be a herculean task to make a match of the target with the highest successful chase here being 251 by England back in 2000-01.