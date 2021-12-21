IND Vs SA: Will Rain Play Spoilsport For Virat Kohli & Co. At Boxing Day Test Match?

The India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test is just a couple of days away with Virat Kohli led team looking to start the tour on a winning note. With Rohit Sharma ruled out due to injury, Team India is likely to have a new opening pair at the top. However, South Africa will not make it easy for Team India and will be going toe to toe when it comes to putting up a fight.

Apart from the pitch, the climate factor will also play a huge role during the entire duration of the cricket match. Let's take a look at the weather factor during the India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test.

Boxing Day Test: Weather condition for the India vs South Africa 1st Test

The news is not really great for both the teams as rain is likely to play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa 1st cricket Test. According to Weather.com, there will be thick cloud cover with thunderstorms predicted for the first two days with the chances of rain more than 70%.

India vs South Africa 1st Test pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the 1st India vs South Africa Test, the Super Sports park surface will be greenish which is likely to qassist the pacers. On Monday, December 20, the BCCI shared a short clip where batter Shreyas Iyer was heard speaking about the pitch.

#TeamIndia had an intense nets session 💪🏻 at SuperSport Park 🏟️ in the build up to the first #SAvIND Test.



Here's @28anand taking you closer to all the action from Centurion. 👍 👍



Watch this special feature 🎥 🔽https://t.co/Dm6hVDz71w pic.twitter.com/qjxnBszmDa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 20, 2021

India vs South Africa Test Series Schedule

The Omicron scare was the major talking point ahead of the India vs SOuth Africa series, however both boards dcided to go ahead with the tour as Cricket South Africa released the updated schedule for the series. As per the new fixture The India vs South Africa schedule will now have a three-match Test series and a three-match ODI series, with the four T20Is originally scheduled, to be played at a later date. Here is a complete look at the revised IND vs SA schedule.

A look at the schedule of the three-match Test and ODI series-

Tests

1st Test: 26-30 December, Centurion

2nd test: 3-7 January, Johannesburg

3rd Test: 11-15 January, Cape Town

ODIs

1st ODI: 19 January, Paarl

2nd ODI: 21 January, Paarl

3rd ODI: 23 January, Cape Town