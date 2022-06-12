IND Vs SA: Will Rishabh Pant Ring In Changes In Playing XI To Guarantee Win In 2nd T20I?

India and South Africa are currently playing a five-match Twenty20 International series, with the second game slated to be held on June 12. The Men in Blue will welcome the Proteas for the second T20I in Cuttack, Odisha. South Africa have already taken an early lead in the series with a 7-wicket victory in the first T20I in Delhi on Thursday. India will now try to equalise the score in the bilateral series, which is currently stacked 1-0 in South Africa's favour.

Some of India's key players, including Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami, did not take the field for the opening T20I game in Delhi. Despite not having any of their big players on the roster, India put up a strong fight in the first match, amassing 211 runs in 20 overs. South Africa cruised to victory courtesy of some outstanding batting from David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen.

Despite the loss in the first match, India still has a chance to win the second T20I with their current squad. Let's take a look at how India's starting XI could look in the second T20I, and whether skipper Rishabh Pant will make any changes.

Openers: In the absence of KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for India in the first T20I. The team management is expected to back the duo in the second T20I as well. Both Kishan and Gaikwad played well in the opening match, scoring 76 and 23 runs, respectively, to give India a good start.

Middle-order: India's middle-order included Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik in the first T20I. The trio is anticipated to reprise the same role in the second T20I on Sunday. In the first match, Shreyas and Rishabh were outstanding with the bat, and they will seek to repeat their efforts in the upcoming game this evening.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Harshal Patel all played as all-rounders for India in the first T20I. Despite the fact that Axar and Harshal did not bat in the first game, they are expected to be retained in the playing XI for the second match on Sunday. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, batted brilliantly but failed to make an impact with the ball in the first T20I. He will also be retained in the playing XI for the second game.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Yuzvendra Chahal were part of India's bowling lineup for the first T20I. With the exception of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the bowlers were able to make a significant contribution to the game. Despite their lacklustre showing in the first match, the trio will almost certainly be retained for the second game on Sunday.

India vs South Africa: Predicted XIs

India's Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (Captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa's Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Image: BCCI/Twitter