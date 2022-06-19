IND Vs SA: Will Rishabh Pant Risk A Change In India's Playing XI For Series Decider?

India and South Africa are all set to play the fifth and final T20I game of the five-match series on Sunday. The match is slated to be held at Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is known for its batting-friendly conditions. Both India and South Africa will come all guns blazing in tonight's game since the five-match contest is currently tied at 2-2. The Men in Blue will look to defend the record of not losing a T20I series against South Africa at home, while the Proteas will be eager to secure its first T20I series in India's backyard.

Let's take a look at what India's playing XI could be in the fifth T20I, and whether or not captain Rishabh Pant will make any changes.

Batters: Despite his lacklustre performance in the series so far, Ruturaj Gaikwad is anticipated to start the batting for India alongside Ishan Kishan in the fifth T20I. Rahul Dravid, Team India's head coach, has already said that his players will be given a long run regardless of their performance. While Kishan is the highest run-scorer in the series with 191 runs in four matches, Gaikwad has failed to live up to the expectations, amassing just 86 runs in four games.

Middle-order: Shreyas Iyer and Dinesh Karthik are also expected to retain their respective spots in the playing XI for the fifth T20I. While Iyer has been short of runs in the series, Karthik has replicated his form from the IPL to help India win on a couple of occasions. Rishabh Pant will definitely be in the starting XI unless he sustains an injury at the last minute.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel are expected to be India's all-rounders in the fifth T20I. Hardik has wowed everyone in the series with his batting performances, although he hasn't bowled many overs. Regardless, he will undoubtedly be included in the starting XI for tonight's match. Axar Patel has not been as effective with the ball as many predicted, but he will almost certainly be included in the starting XI.

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Yuzvendra Chahal are all expected to retain their spots in the playing XI and especially after their performances in the third and fourth T20Is. These bowlers helped India defend 170 odd runs on surfaces that appeared to be batting friendly.

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain & wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Image: Bcci.tv