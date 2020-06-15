IND Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, European Cricket Series T10 League Live

The third match of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Indiska CC (IND) and Sigtuna CC (SIG). The IND vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 15 and will start at 5:30 pm IST. Here is our IND vs SIG Dream11 team and IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of IND vs SIG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction and match schedule

🏏



As the world waits to get back to normalcy, European Cricket Network & Cricket Sweden have announced 3 legs of European Cricket Series in Sweden 🇸🇪



The beautiful Scandinavian country will host series from Jun 15-19 & Jul 6-10 in Stockholm and Jul 13-17 in Gothenburg



🌍 pic.twitter.com/us5iVidnJq — The Cricket Wire (@TheCricketWire) June 9, 2020

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction: IND vs SIG Dream11 team from squads

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction: Indiska CC squad

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani.

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction: Sigtuna CC squad

Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz.

IND vs SIG top picks and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 15, 2020

Kickoff time - 5:30 pm IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction: IND vs SIG Dream11 team

Here is the IND vs SIG Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – B Kumar

All-rounders – A Safi, D Dey, S Hassan

Batsmen – M Rehman (VC), I Khan (C), S Hiremath, U Waqar

Bowlers – N Iyer, A Singh, S Sharma

IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction

Indiska CC start off as favourites against Sigtuna CC in the ECS T10 League on Monday.

Please note that the above IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction, IND vs SIG Dream11 team and IND vs SIG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs SIG Dream11 team and IND vs SIG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket League Facebook