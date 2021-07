IND Vs SL 1st T20I Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Playing 11, Team News, Preview

India and Sri Lanka are all set to kick start the three-match T20I series today (July 25) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. After a series-clinching performance against a second-string Sri Lankan side, India will be raring to go out and play the first T20I of the tour and win it to secure an early lead in the series. The match is slated to begin at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will be live broadcast on the Sony network and people can watch the digital feed on the Sony Liv app.

Pitch report:

All matches of the T20I series between India and Sri Lanka are scheduled to be played at R Premadasa Stadium. The pitch is expected to behave slowly given the first three ODI matches were also conducted at the same venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss. The powerplay is going to be an extremely important portion as both sides will be looking to maximize the opportunity. Spinners may get some chance in the middle-overs. 160 runs should be the par score at the ground.

IND vs SL Full squad

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana.

IND vs SL 1st T20I probable XIs

India's probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw/Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan/Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, K Gowtham/Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Navdeep Saini/Deepak Chahar.

Sri Lanka's probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (Wicketkeeper), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dhananjaya, Isuru Udana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera.

