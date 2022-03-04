IND Vs SL 1st Test: Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer Replace Rahane & Pujara In Playing XI

India will play a Test series without senior batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane for the first time in several years. India and Sri Lanka are slated to play the first of two-match Test series, beginning today. Due to poor performances, both Pujara and Rahane have been dropped from the Test squad and a number of youngsters have been added in their place. As a result, Team India have announced their line-up with Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer replacing Pujara and Rahane.

Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer have now replaced Pujara and Rahane in the Men in Blue line-up for IND vs SL 1st Test. While Gill could have been a solid replacement for Pujara at No. 3, Shreyas Iyer could now bat in that position, with Kohli and Vihari batting at No.4 and 5 respectively.

Vihari impressed one and all with his magnificent batting during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in 2020, where he helped his side register a historic series win. Iyer, on the other hand, made his Test debut against New Zealand late last year and scored a brilliant century in his very first innings to become the 16th Indian player to achieve the feat.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vc).

Sri Lanka playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal has opened the batting for India alongside Rohit Sharma in the absence of KL Rahul. Rahul has been ruled out of the series due to fitness concerns.

This is Rohit Sharma's first Test match as India's full-time captain. Rohit captains India in a Test match for the first time today. He has already impressed everyone with his captaincy in the white-ball formats and is all set to do the same in Tests. Rohit will look to maintain India's record of never losing a Test match against Sri Lanka on home soil.

