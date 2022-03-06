IND Vs SL 1st Test: Key Records Broken By India After Massive Win Within 3 Days At Mohali

Team India earned a victory by a margin of an innings and 222 runs in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka after wrapping up the match within three days of play. India scored 574/8 in the first innings of the match played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCS) Stadium in Mohali, before bowling out the visitors for 174 runs in the second. The match ended on Day 3 itself, as India bowled out Sri Lanka for a second time in the match with 178 runs in the board to take a 1-0 lead in the match.

The first Test was a historic match for India as it marked the 100th Test for former skipper Virat Kohli, while it also served as skipper Rohit Sharma’s first Test as the captain of the squad. While India had many match winners during the Mohali Test, the team also broke many unique records en route to their victory. Meanwhile, here are the key records broken by India during the first Test against the Lankans.

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round heroics in IND vs SL 1st Test

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was the biggest positive for India in the match, as he contributed with the individual score of 175* runs with the bat, and a five-wicket haul with the ball in the first innings for India. He is the first Indian in over 60 years to achieve the unique milestone. Vinoo Mankad was the other Indian to do so against England in 1952, while Polly Umrigarh did it against West Indies in 1962. Sri Lanka’s score in their first batting innings was one run short of Jadeja’s 175 runs effort, while the second innings score was three runs more. Jadeja further contributed with a four-wicket haul in the third innings of the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin becomes India's 2nd highest wicket-taker in Tests

India picked up a total of 16 wickets on Day 3 of the match after bowling a total of 125 overs across both innings, which is a unique record in itself. Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with 2/49 in 20 overs in the second innings of the match, followed by 4/47 in 21 overs during the third, and surpassed India’s legendary skipper and allrounder Kapil Dev in the list of cricketers with the most Test wickets for India. Ashwin became India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 436 wickets to his tally and now follows legendary wrist spinner Anil Kumble in the list. Ashwin took 85 Test appearances to achieve the feat, while Kapil Dev did it in 131 games.

Other key records and milestones for India, during IND vs SL 1st Test

Meanwhile, skipper Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain to win his first Test as a skipper by the margin of an innings. Polly Umrigar was the first skipper to do so in 1955/56 by winning against New Zealand by an innings and 27 runs. At the same time, the defeat by Sri Lanka was the third biggest innings defeat for the visitors.

