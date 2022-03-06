IND Vs SL, 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Bags Brilliant Fifer A Day After Scoring Unbeaten 175

Ravindra Jadeja became the biggest positive for Team India in the first innings of the ongoing Mohali Test against Sri Lanka by adding a five-wicket haul to his credit after an unbeaten knock of 175 runs with the bat on Day 2. Jadeja's contribution in the first batting innings was his personal best knock with the bat and helped India reach a total of 574/8 before skipper Rohit Sharma opted to declare. Going ahead in the match the visitors added only 174 runs to their score as India came out on the top after Jadeja’s fifer, two wickets each by Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah, and one wicket by Mohammed Shami.

The final two wickets of Jadeja’s tally came on the final two balls of the Lankan innings as India was quick to enforce the follow-on. Meanwhile, courtesy of his five-wicket haul, Jadeja achieved the unique milestone of scoring over 150 runs and a five or more wickets haul in the first innings of a Test match. Former Caribbean cricketer Gary Sobers was the other man to do so against England in 1966. SObers scored 174 runs and also contributed with the bowling figures of 5/41.

India have enforced the follow-on after bowling Sri Lanka out for 174 courtesy of a Ravindra Jadeja five-for 💥#WTC23 | #INDvSL | https://t.co/mo5BSRmFq2 pic.twitter.com/XxsWnw025P — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja scripts a stellar fifer

Jadeja got instant help from the pitch as soon as he was brought in by skipper Rohit. Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne was the first batter to fall on the left-arm spinners bowling as Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara were the other victims of the 33-year-old’s lethal bowling. Following on in the second innings, Sri Lanka went into Lunch with 10 runs on the board at the loss of one wicket. Ashwin dismissed Lahriu Thirimanne for a duck in the third over as the visitors trailed by 390 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance with the bat

Earlier in the first innings of the Mohali Test, Jadeja came in to bat for India at no. 7 after Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal. Jadeja and Rishabh Pant added 104 runs for the 6th wicket stand as Pant missed his century by four runs. Jadeja continued to bat alongside his veteran spin partner Ashwin as both batters added 130 runs for the 7th wicket. Ashwin returned after scoring 61 runs, followed by the dismissal of Jayant Yadav. However, Jadeja switched gears batting with Shami and added 103 runs off 94 balls for the 9th wicket. Shami scored only 20 runs off 34 balls as Jadeja’s effort of scoring 71 runs off 60 balls during the partnership.

