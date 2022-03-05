IND Vs SL 1st Test: Team India Achieve Rare Batting Feat In Virat Kohli's 100th Test

The first Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka is currently being played in Mohali. While batting in the first innings of the match on Saturday, Indian batters achieved a remarkable feat. The top eight batsmen all scored more than 25 runs, which is only the fourth time in Test cricket history that a team has done so. India is the only team to have done it twice.

India's innings started with Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma scoring 33 and 29 runs respectively, followed by a gritty half-century from Hanuma Vihari. Virat Kohli was dismissed for 45 runs, while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant registered 27 and 96 runs to their names respectively.

The last time the top eight batters of a team registered scores of 25+ was in 2007, a spot also reserved by India. Australia was the first side to achieve the feat in 1930 against England at The Oval. West Indies became the second team to register the record, which came against India in 1959.

India was the third side to join the exclusive list as it registered the feat against England at The Oval in 2007. Although the teams in the list remain the same, India have become the only side to have achieved the feat twice.

Kohli's 100th Test

The Test match is also significant because it is former India skipper Virat Kohli's 100th game in the longest format. Kohli was gifted a special souvenir by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the start of the first Test match. Kohli was presented with a special Test cap to mark his 100th appearance for India. Kohli on Friday became the sixth Indian batter to score more than 8,000 runs in Tests.

Meanwhile, India are looking in a commanding position against Sri Lanka. At the time of writing this article, India were 514/8 with Ravindra Jadeja is still intact at the crease alongside Mohammed Shami at the other end.

The day began with Jadeja forging a crucial partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 61 off 82 balls. Jayant Yadav, who came in to bat at No. 9, was the first batter in the line-up to be dismissed for a single-digit score in the innings.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

Stats Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo