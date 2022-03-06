IND Vs SL 1st Test: Why Did India Declare Leaving Ravindra Jadeja Stranded On 175 Not Out?

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday scored a magnificent century to help his side score a mammoth total against Sri Lanka in the ongoing first Test match. Jadeja smashed 175 runs off 228 balls before the Rohit Sharma-led side declared at 574/8. As Jadeja missed out on a double century, words started flying around suggesting that the Gujarat cricketer should have been given a chance to reach the milestone.

Jadeja has finally cleared the air, saying that he requested that the team declare before Tea on Day 2 since the surface had a lot of varying bounce, which may have aided Indian bowlers in picking up early wickets. It was the correct time to declare, according to Jadeja, because it would have given Indian bowlers a full session to try to pick up as many wickets as possible before stumps. Jadeja's hunch proved right as Indian bowlers managed to pick four wickets before the end of play on Day 2.

India bowlers came back on Day 3 to pick six more wickets as they bowled Sri Lanka out for 174 runs. Jadeja picked up a five-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin scalped two wickets each. Mohammed Shami picked one wicket to his name. India have now enforced a follow-on on Sri Lanka, which is trailing by 390 runs at lunch on Day 3. Sri Lanka are batting at 10/1 in their second innings. Ashwin has dismissed Lahiru Thirimanne for a duck.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Earlier in the first innings of the game, India scored 574 runs for the loss of 8 wickets before Rohit Sharma declared the innings. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the hosts as he smashed a magnificent 175 off 228 balls. Jadeja was part of three 100-run partnerships during the course of his knock, which he made while batting with Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami.

Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer contributed by scoring some quick runs with the bat. While Rohit and Mayank were dismissed for 29 and 33 runs, Hanuma and Virat put on a 90-run partnership before they were sent back for 58 and 45 runs, respectively. Iyer was looking good as he reached 27 off 48 balls before he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva. Pant looked in exceptional form as he effortlessly smashed 96 off 97 balls.

