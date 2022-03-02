IND Vs SL 1st Test: Will Virat Kohli End His Century Drought In Career's 100th Test Match?

After whitewashing Sri Lanka in the T20I series, Team India will be looking to continue their dominance over the visitors in the two-match Test series. Rohit Sharma who will be leading the team for the first time will see some of the rested stars coming back into the squad for the two-match series. The 1st Test which will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will be special with former skipper Virat Kohli set to play the 100th match of his international career.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Will Virat Kohli end his century drought?

This will be the first time since 2014 that Virat will not be seen leading the Test team after stepping down from the position this year following away series loss to South Africa. In December 2014, Virat Kohli was named the Test captain of India successor to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, however, he will now be seen playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Besides leaving the captain, Virat Kohli's form has also raised questions as he has failed to produce big scores for quite some time. It has been three years since Virat Kohli has scored a century in any format of the game. The last time Kohli scored a century in any format including the Tets was way back in 2019 against Bangladesh. Then he played an innings of 136 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Virat Kohli 100th test in Mohali will be a perfect opportunity for the former India skipper to reach the three-figure mark. Going by his stats there are chances that the drought of not scoring century will come to an end since he has an excellent record against the Lankans. He has scored 1004 runs against this team in 15 innings of nine matches at an average of 77.23. This includes five centuries and two half-centuries. Only once he has not been able to open his account.

At home, Virat Kohli has scored 610 runs in his five innings at an average of 152.50. This includes three centuries and one half-century. The former skipper also has two double centuries against visitors. His knock of 213 runs came in Nagpur while the knock of 243 runs came in Delhi. However, let's see if he will be able to get his form back against Sri Lanka in the upcoming two-match Test series.

Virat Kohli 100th test to witness spectators

While earlier reports indicated that the Mohali Test will be played behind closed doors, BCCI has now allowed 50% of spectators inside the stadium to make the Virat Kohli 100th test even more special. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told ANI, "Virat Kohli's 100th test match will have no restrictions. BCCI asks the state associations to open up on the basis of govt directives. It is as per the government norms. Punjab Cricket Association will have a crowd as per government norms in Mohali Test. I have spoken to PCA president Rajinder Gupta and there will be no restrictions,"