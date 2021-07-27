IND Vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11, Team News, Preview

Team India and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the second T20I on Tuesday, July 27 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Here's a look at IND vs SL dream 11 prediction, IND vs SL fantasy team tips, IND vs SL 2nd T20I preview.

IND vs SL 2nd T20I preview

Sri Lanka has lost each of their last five T20I series and will not want to make it the sixth one as they look to level the three-match T20I series. The host lost the opening match of the series to India by 38 runs after yet another poor batting display during the run chase. Except for Charith Asalanka, no other batsmen really got going despite getting a decent start. Dasun Shanaka and his team will have to come up with a solid performance to stand a keeping the series alive. For India Suryakumar Yadav has been doing well with the bat so far, however, the Mumbai Indians batsman need to convert the 50s into a big score and try and win matches for the team. Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were excellent in the last match and if the duo is retained for the 2nd T20I then Sri Lanka batters will need to be careful not to throw away their wickets.

#TeamIndia win the 1st #SLvIND T20I by 38 runs 💪



We go 1-0 in the series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9FfFbx2TTZ — BCCI (@BCCI) July 25, 2021

IND vs SL Fantasy Team tips

Prithvi Shaw and Surya Kumar Yadav are doubtful for the match as the duo are likely to take a flight to England and join Team India before England series. The like of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson will be looking got step up in their absence. The likes of Nitish Rana, Devdutt Paddikal could also look in and look to make the opportunity count.

Sri Lanka on the other hand will want Charith Asalanka to continue his fine performance with the bat, while Avishka Fernando will be expected to provide a solid start at the top. Dushamanth Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga will be expected to be among the wickets in this match as well.

IND vs SL playing XI

India probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw/ Devdutt Paddikal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav/ Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya

IND vs SL dream11 prediction

As per our IND vs SL dream11 prediction, India should come out victorious

Image: @BCCI/Twitter