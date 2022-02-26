IND Vs SL 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Eyes T20I World Record; Set To Beat Virat Kohli's Feat

Team India under Rohit Sharma is having a fabulous run in the T20I format, having won back-to-back series against New Zealand and West Indies. The Men in Blue will now look to make it a hat-trick of series wins if they beat Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I which will be played at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on Saturday. Besides winning the IND vs SL series, Rohit Sharma also stands a chance to break a huge record.

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma to break Eoin Morgan & Kane Williamson's record

Rohit Sharma has so far registered 15 wins in 16 matches at home in the T20I format and is currently tied with England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. A win in Dharamsala will make Rohit Sharma the first T20I captain with most wins at home. Talking about Indian skippers with most T20I wins at home, Rohit has two more wins than Virat Kohli and five more than MS Dhoni.

Speaking of Rohit Sharma's captaincy record, the Mumbai Indians skipper has so far registered 22 wins in 24 matches as T20I captain in his career. The win in the 2nd IND vs SL T20I would not only guarantee a 11th successive win for India under his leadership, but also a third consecutive series victory since Rohit Sharma was handed the full-time T20I captaincy back in November 2021.

Other records Rohit Sharma can break during IND vs SL T20I series

Besides breaking Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson's record during 2nd T20I, Rohit is all set to break Shoaib Mailk's record of most capped player in T20I cricket. The Hitman will break the record during the 3rd T20I match at the same venue.

Rohit Sharma also stands the chance of equalling Babar Azam's record of being the fastest to 1000 runs as T20I captain. While the team India skipper is still 19 runs short of the target, he can still be the fastest by scoring the required runs during the 2nd T20I. He also stands the chance of surpassing Kohli, who had taken 30 innings to do so, while Dhoni was the slowest among all captains, having reached the feat in 57 innings.