IND Vs SL 2nd T20I Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

India will face Sri Lanka in the second match of the three-match T20I bilateral series that started on January 5. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore and play will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Have a look at the weather and the pitch report.

IND vs SL: Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Indore will be seeing temperatures within the range of 27 degrees Celcius and 14 degrees Celcius today. An hour of rain is being forecasted in the evening so it will be interesting to see how play is affected. There is also a 24% probability of a thunderstorm.

IND vs SL: Pitch Report

The pitch is generally bouncy and quicker so the ball can be expected to come on to the bat nicely. The game can be expected to be average to high scoring with the ground aiding the batsmen very well. The stadium also has an impressive drainage system so most showers will not be able to detrimentally affect the game.

IND vs SL squads

Here are all the players who will be a part of both squads:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, and Manish Pandey.

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga (captain), Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, and Kasun Rajitha.

IND vs SL 1st T20I washout

Both teams will be looking to win the second T20I as they now have one less chance to clinch the series. The first T20I at Guwahati was washed out and the BCCI received a lot of flak on Twitter for not being able to efficiently manage rains. There were two reported wet patches on the pitch and at a point of time, the groundsmen even tried to use a hairdryer and a steam iron to get rid of them.

