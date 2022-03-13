Last Updated:

IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Maiden 5-for At Home; Fans Hail India's Spearhead

Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah picked up his first five-wicket haul at home during Sri Lanka's first innings in the IND vs SL, 2nd Test at Bangalore.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs SL

Image: bcci.tv


Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a major milestone in his international Test career for the Indian cricket team by picking up his first 5-wicket haul in India, during the Day 2 of second Test match between India and Sri Lanka. The day started with Sri Lanka at 86/6 in 30 overs, after the Indian pace bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami contributed with a combined of five wickets.

Meanwhile, continuing with the dominance, Bumrah dismissed Lasith Embuldeniya in the 32nd over, before dismissing Niroshan Dickwella in the 35th over and earning the 8th fifer of his career.

Dickwella’s dismissal by Jasprit Bumrah reduced the visitors to 100/9 in 35 overs before Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his second wicket of the day in the next over and bowled out Sri Lanka for 109 runs in their first innings. On the other hand, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja didn’t bowl on the second day of the game. However, Shami ended up with figures of 2/18 in six overs while Axar Patel also notched up a late wicket on Day 1.

'Not everyone can dominate opponents at home': Netizens react to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics

Indian cricket lovers were enthralled on watching Bumrah reach his first fifer in India, as they hailed him for being special. A fan pointed out that people were saying the pitch at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium is a spin-friendly pitch but Bumrah ended up getting a fifer there.

“When you got the talent to get wickets, no pitch is flat of rank turner for you,” the fan said in his tweet. Meanwhile, there were many other reactions praising the 28-year-old speedster.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: How have both teams fared in the match so far?

Sri Lanka’s 1st innings saw Angelo Mathews top-score with 43 runs, while Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella were the only batters to reach double digits. Batting first after winning the toss, India scored 252 runs after batting for a little over 59 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a knock of 92 runs off 98 balls, which included 4 sixes and 10 fours.

At the same time, Pant scored 39 off 26, Hanuma VIhari scored 31 off 81, and Virat Kohli scored 23 off 48 to help India reach a first innings total of 252 runs. 

(Image: bcci.tv)

Tags: IND vs SL, Jasprit Bumrah, India vs Sri Lanka
First Published:
