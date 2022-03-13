IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Convinces Rohit Sharma To Take Brilliant DRS Call

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma took a brilliant DRS call on Day 1 at the ongoing second Test between India and Sri Lanka after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant gave his best convincing Rohit to take the DRS. The second day of the day-night pink-ball Test match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will begin on Sunday with the visitors trailing 166 runs behind India’s first innings total of 252 runs with only four wickets remaining in hand. Pacer Mohammed Shami finished the day on 2/18 after bowling six overs, which included the wicket of Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Dhananjaya de Silva.

Meanwhile, in the 12th over of the Lankan innings, Shami bowled a beautiful delivery that swung towards the right-handed batter Dhananjaya, caught him inside the crease, and hit him on the pads. While the Indians erupted with a whole-hearted appeal, the on-field umpire thought otherwise and ruled him not out. However, Pant looked adamant about the DRS call and tried convincing Rohit in a desperate yet confident fashion. Rohit went ahead with the DRS call, which resulted in the decision getting overturned and de Silva walking back to the pavilion on the individual score of 10 runs off 24 balls.

Pant convinced Rohit for this brilliant review 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/n7VSPjTI1J — Rocky (@5ninety3) March 12, 2022

What else happened on Day 1 of IND vs SL, 2nd Test in Bangalore?

Jasprit Bumrah and Shami were ruthless with the new ball, as both pacers shared five wickets among them on Day 1. While Shami picked two wickets, Bumrah picked up the maximum of three wickets after giving away just 15 runs in seven overs. On the other hand, Axar Patel picked up a single wicket after bowling five overs. Coming to the Lankan batters, veteran batter Angelo Mathews top-scored with a 43-run knock, while de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella were the only batters to reach the double digits. Dickwella and Lasith Embuldenya will look to add runs to the Lankan total on Day 2 of the day-night Test.

Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 92 runs off 98 balls

In the first innings of the match, India scored 252 runs after batting a little over 59 overs. Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the hosts with a knock of 92 runs off 98 balls, which included four sixes and 10 fours. At the same time, Pant with 39 off 26, Hanuma VIhari with 31 off 81, and Virat Kohli with 23 off 48 were the other top scorers for India. This is the third pink-ball Test being played in India, and the hosts clearly had the upper hand on Day 2 of the match.

(Image: bcci.tv)