IND Vs SL 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma To Join Kohli, Tendulkar In Elite List For This Record

Rohit Sharma's career as Test skipper of the Team India started on a winning note as India crushed Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs a couple of days back. The IND vs SL 2nd Test will be a pink ball test which will be played in Bengaluru and India will look to seal the two-match series with a win at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Besides the series, the match will be special for Rohit Sharma who is set to achieve a major milestone.

IND vs SL 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma set for a major milestone

Former India skipper Virat Kohli played his 100th Test in Mohali which India won by a comfortable margin, on the other hand, Rohit Sharma is set to become only the ninth Indian player in the history of the game to play in more than 400 international matches when he steps out to lead the Indian team in the IND vs SL 2nd Test in Bengaluru. Besides Rohit Sharma, the other Indian players to play 400 matches are Sachin Tendulkar (664 matches), MS Dhoni (538), Rahul Dravid (509), Virat Kohli (457), Mohammad Azharuddin (433), Sourav Ganguly (424), Anil Kumble (403) and Yuvraj Singh (402).

Rohit Sharma's records as full-time captain and batsman

While representing India Rohit Sharma to date has played 44 Tests, 230 ODIs, and 125 T20Is and scored over 15000 runs across all formats. after being appointed as full-time skipper, the opening batsman has not lost a single match. Rohit led Team India to its maiden victory as Test captain. crushing Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs to win the first game of the two-match series. Before the first Test match, India won the T20I series against Sri Lanka by 3-0. Earlier this month, Rohit helped India register a clean sweep against West Indies in both the ODI and T20I series. Prior to that, Rohit had whitewashed the visiting New Zealand side in a T20I series.