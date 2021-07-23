IND Vs SL 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Top Fantasy Picks, Playing 11, Team News, Preview

Team India and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the third and final ODI on Friday, July 23 at the R.Premadasa Stadium stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. Here's a look at IND vs SL dream 11 prediction, IND vs SL Dream Team, IND vs SL playing XI.

IND vs SL preview

Deepak Chahar match-winning knock in the second ODI helped Team India take the series 2-0. The third match will be an opportunity for Men In Blue to not only test their bench strength but also inflict whitewash on the home team. It will be interesting to see if coach Rahul Dravid decides to ring in changes and give fresh faces to the team to make their mark in international cricket.

From raw emotions to Rahul Dravid's stirring dressing room speech 🗣️🗣️@28anand & @ameyatilak go behind the scenes to get you reactions from #TeamIndia's 🇮🇳 thrilling win over Sri Lanka in Colombo 🔥 👌 #SLvIND



Sri Lanka on the other hand has been poor in the first two matches with coach Mickey Arthur venting out his frustration on skipper Dasun Shanaka after the loss in the second ODI. The team will be playing for pride after a poor performance in the first two ODI's. While India dominated the first match of the series, Sri Lanka had the visitors back against the wall in the second ODI only to be rescued by brilliant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar at the end. With everything to play for in the final ODI, the Lankan lions will settle for nothing less than a win.

India vs Sri Lanka fantasy team tips

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga was the pick up of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 37 in the second ODI. The onus will be on him to do the job with bat and ball if the home team wants to win the contest. Charith Asalanka is another player who has had a good series so far. The left-handed batsmen scored runs at the end in the second ODI which helped the team to a respectable total. He will want to finish the series on a high with yet another outstanding knock.

For India Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav have been impressive, while skipper Shikhar Dhawan has also got runs under his belt. In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar have been excellent and once again the onus will be on them to rattle the Sri Lanka batting lineup.

IND vs SL playing XI

India probable playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara

IND vs SL Dream Team

Wicketkeeper: Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Avishka Fernando,Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dushmantha Chameera

IND vs SL dream 11 prediction

As per our IND vs SL dream 11 prediction, India will be favouritesto win the match.

