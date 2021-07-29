IND Vs SL 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11, Team News, Preview

Team India and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the 3rd T20I on Thursday, July 29 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST. Here's a look at IND vs SL dream 11 prediction, IND vs SL fantasy team tips, IND vs SL playing XI

IND vs SL 3rd T20I preview

Sri Lanka after losing the first T20I levelled the series with a 4 wicket win over India in the second T20I on Wednesday. Dhananjaya de Silva and wicketkeeper Minod Bhanuka top-scored for Sri Lanka and guide them to victory. Following the victory, the home team will be confident of pulling off a win over the Indian team in the upcoming match.

India on the other hand was struck by COVID-19 with Krunal Pandya testing positive. According to reports, apart from Krunal Pandya, the players ruled out for the remainder of the series include Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Krishnappa Gowtham and Manish Pandey. With four new debutants in the side, the batting lineup failed to fire as Sri Lanka bowlers bowled really well. The upcoming match will be more problematic with pacer Navdeep Saini most likely to play the final T20I after hurting his shoulder while fielding. If Saini is unavailable it remains to be seen as to what team will India field for the final T20I

IND vs SL playing XI

India probable playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (wk), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka probable playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka (c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

IND vs SL Fantasy Team tips

The experience of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be crucial in terms of winning the series. The like of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Rana would want to make use of this opportunity to show what they are capable of. Sri Lanka on the other hand would want to take the winning momentum from the last match and go onto clinch the series. Openers Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka and Dhananjaya de Silva will be expected to be among runs in this match as well, while Chameera will be responsible for taking early wickets.

IND vs SL dream11 prediction

As per our IND vs SL dream11 prediction, India will come out victorious

Image: BCCI/ Twitter