IND Vs SL: 5 Emerging Indian Players To Watch Out For In The First ODI Against Sri Lanka

A new-look Indian side lead by Shikhar Dhawan will lock horns against Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs in Colombo on Sunday. Several young players have been included in the squad with key Indian cricketers away for a five-match Test series against England. Dhawan previously described the squad as a "nice blend of experience and youth."

The IND vs SL series will give the youngsters a chance to prove their worth on the international stage and make a case for selection to the upcoming T20 World Cup. We take a look at five emerging Indian players to keep an eye on during the India vs Sri Lanka ODI and T20 series.

Prithvi Shaw

The Mumbai cricketer is expected to make his international comeback in the first ODI against Sri Lanka after a brief run with the Virat Kohli-led Indian side between 2018 and 2020. Shaw was dropped from the national team following a series of poor performances in the IPL and subsequent Test series against Australia last year. However, Shaw gave some incredible performances in the domestic set-up last season and backed that up with a couple of match-winning stints in the first half of IPL 2021.

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has finally got an opportunity to represent the Indian side after a record-breaking show in last season's Vijay Hazare Trophy for Karnataka. Padikkal rose to national fame in 2019 after he became the first player in IPL history to score three half-centuries in his first four matches. Padikkal also scored a century for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this year's Indian Premier League as he, alongside skipper Virat Kohli, forged an important first-wicket partnership to defeat Rajasthan Royals.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav won the hearts and minds of people all over the world after he famously sacrificed his wicket for his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma in the final of IPL 2020 in UAE last year. Yadav, who has been in the domestic setup for over a decade, finally got his chance to play for India during the T20I series against England earlier this year. Yadav astounded the world by scoring a scintillating half-century in his first international innings, and that too against a formidable opponent. Yadav is unquestionably one of the emerging players to watch in the ODI series.

Rahul Chahar

Chahar is one of the best spinners India has got at the moment. Chahar was the highest wicket-taker amongst spinners in the first half of IPL 2021 and was also a crucial member of the Mumbai Indians side during the franchise's successful run in 2019 and 2020 editions of the cash-rich league. Chahar not only shone by taking wickets against tough opponents, but he also impressed with a very good economy rate in the IPL.

Varun Chakravarthy

Chakravarthy made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2018-2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He finished the season as the highest wicket-taker for his state team, dismissing 22 batsmen in 9 matches. Chakravarthy was picked by Kings XI Punjab to play in the IPL 2019 edition. The 29-year-old went for 25 runs in his first over in the IPL, most by any bowler in his debut game. Chakravarthy was released by the side ahead of IPL 2020 following which he was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders. Last year, he picked his first five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Chakravarthy was named in India's squad for T20Is against Australia last year but was ruled out due to an injury. He was also named in the Indian squad for T20Is against England earlier this year but did not play a single game. He has now been named in the squad for the Sri Lanka series and will be hoping to get a game or two to show his worth.

India’s squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

