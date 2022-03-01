IND Vs SL: BCCI Allows Spectators In Mohali For Virat Kohli's 100th Test

The BCCI has announced that spectatore will be allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali for Virat Kohli's 100th Test match. BCCI had received much outrage on social for hosting behind closed doors,

While the decision to not allow fans was taken to curb the risk of Covid-19 infection, the pressure from fans to allow them for the big occasion has seen the BCCI allow fans with a reduced capacity of 50%.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah too confirmed the move.

"First Test between India & Sri Lanka to be played at Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali won't be held behind closed doors. Decision to allow spectators is taken by State Cricketing Assns and in the present circumstances, is based on various factors," Shah confirmed to ANI.

Meanwhile, Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah while addressing the media ahead of the IND vs SL Test match, praised former India skipper Virat Kohli.

"It is always a special achievement for a player to play 100 Tests. Virat has contributed a lot for this team & will continue to do so. It is another feather on his cap and I would like to congratulate Kohli – It is a testimony of his hard work. It’s a big day for Virat Kohli – the focus is to winning the game for India – crowds are good for energy but it’s not in our control,” Bumrah was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

Virat Kohli 100th Test: The journey so far

Virat Kohli made his Test debut for the national team way back in 2011 in the West Indies. In the first three years of his Test career, Kohli put in subdued performances but he made up for that in the subsequent years as he smashed several records. However, in the last couple of years, he has failed to score a ton with fans hoping that his 100th game will see him find his old lost form. In 99 Tests, Kohli has notched 7,962 runs at an average of 50.39 with 27 tons and 28 half-centuries.

