IND Vs SL: Chahal Goes Past Jasprit Bumrah To Become India’s Highest Wicket Taker In T20Is

Yuzvendra Chahal, in just-concluded India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I, surpassed Jasprit Bumrah to become the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is. Both Chahal and Bumrah came into the game having taken 66 wickets each, with Jasprit Bumrah going wicketless from his three overs conceding 19 runs while Chahal picked up one wicket going for 11 runs from his three overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up the wicket of Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka in the 11th over. Shanaka plays a shot over to towards backward point Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes an easy catch. With this Chahal now moves to 67 wickets and stands as the highest wicket-taker for India in the format.

IND vs SL: India hand Sri Lanka massive defeat of 62 runs

Winning the toss, Sri Lanka chose to bowl first hoping to keep India down to a chaseable total but the Indian openers (Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan) got the team off to a start stitching an n opening partnership of 111 runs.

Rohit Sharma got out scoring 44 runs and Kishan was joined by Shreyas Iyer, the duo played extremely well. While Kishan scored 89, Shreyas Iyer played a brilliant knock of 57 (not out) taking India to 199/2. For Sri Lanka, it was Lahiru Kumara and skipper Dasun Shanaka who picked up one wicket each.

In the chase, Sri Lanka needed their openers to get the momentum going but India were able to pick up a couple of early wickets and put the Sri Lankans under massive pressure. The Lankan batters never got into the game, except for Charith Asalanka who scored a 53 not out but received little to no support on the other side as they finished at 137/6 at the end of 20 overs.

For India Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Venkatesh Iyer picked two wickets apiece with Chahal and Jadeja picking up once each.

India vs Sri Lanka: Scorecard in brief

India 199/2 in 20 overs | Ishan Kishan 89(56), Shreyas Iyer 57(28) | Dasun Shanaka 1/19 (2), Lahiru Kumara 1/43 (4)

beat Sri Lanka 137/6 in 20 overs | Charith Asalanka 53*(47), Dushmantha Chameera 24*(14) | Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9 (2), Venkatesh Iyer 2/36 (3) by 67 runs.