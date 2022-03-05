IND Vs SL: Fans Hilariously Compare Rohit's Declaration With Dravid's Infamous Call Vs Pak

Team India batters justified Rohit Sharma's decision to bat first in Mohali as they piled up a huge total on the scoreboard and took control of the match. While all the attention was focused on Virat Kohli's 100th Test, Ravindra Jadeja stole the limelight scoring a century. Besides Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with the bat.

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma declares innings, denies Ravindra Jadeja a double hundred

Ravindra brought up his hundred just prior to Lunch on Day 2. Post Lunch, he continued his onslaught on Sri Lankan bowlers and scored 150 runs. On the other hand, Ravichandran Ashwin held his wicket at the other end and scored 61 runs before being dismissed.

Despite India losing 8 wickets, Ravindra Jadeja continued to score boundaries, however, Rohit Sharma decided to declare the innings with Ravindra Jadeja stranded on 175. Following the decision, fans took to social media and compared this with the infamous Rahul Dravid declaration in 2004 that denied Sachin Tendulkar a double century as he was batting on 194.

Why Jadeja wasn't allowed to get 25 more runs? He deserved that double ton. — Prantik (@Pran__07) March 5, 2022

dravid declaring when a batsman is nearing his 200

we have seen this before — BERLIN❤️🩸 ਬਰਲਿਨ ❤️🩸 (@Preet37163236) March 5, 2022

Batsman about to score 200

Dravid be like:- pic.twitter.com/0MGtTX8tin — Cricket Gyani (@randomspoilbrat) March 5, 2022

Should have given him 30 mins to complete his double ton ..no wonder again Rahul Dravid is involved, in past he did it when Sachin was reaching double hundred 🤣 — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) March 5, 2022

Rahul Dravid was the stand-in captain of Team India against Pakistan in Multan when he declared and denied Tendulkar a double century. Post the Tea break during that Test match, Sachin did score at a good pace as he added 29 runs in 35 balls in the final session. Ramesh Powar came with a message just a little before the drinks break. Yuvraj Singh departed on the 5th ball of the same over. Soon after Yuvraj’s wicket, Dravid declared their innings with India at 675/5.

IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja breaks Kapil Dev's record

While Ravindra Jadeja missed out on his double ton, he surpassed Kapil Dev to become the highest scorer for India while batting at No 7. Dev had scored 163 runs against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. Jadeja also went past current teammate Rishabh Pant who had scored an unbeaten 159 runs against Australia at Sydney in 2019. MS Dhoni is fourth in the list with a score of 144 runs against West Indies at Kolkata in 2011.