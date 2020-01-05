Ind Vs SL 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details, Preview And Squad Updates

India is all set to face Sri Lanka in the upcoming first of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, January 5. Sri Lanka are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is over the course of 6 days in the country. Both the teams will be playing their first match of the New Year 2020.

Ind vs SL 1st T20I

The first T20I will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The match will take place despite security concerns in the city. The affair in Guwahati will be followed by second and third matches on January 7 and January 10.

Ind vs SL squad updates

Rohit Sharma was rested from the squad and will return for the following ODIs against Australia. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah makes a return into the national set-up after missing out on the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies due to injury. Check out the final line-ups of both teams for the upcoming series.

India squad

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka squad

Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana

Ind vs SL live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, January 5 and will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

The culture that we have built in this team is to play as a team and not focus on individual performances - #TeamIndia Captain Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/A4J76Lreu4 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2020

