IND Vs SL: How Has India Fared Against Sri Lanka In T20Is In The Past?

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in a three-match T20I series, beginning today. The first match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Both countries will be looking to register a win in the first game in order to take an early lead in the series. Let's take a look at how India have fared against Sri Lanka in T20Is in the past.

India vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-Head record

India and Sri Lanka have played a total of 22 matches against each other since the inception of the shortest format. India have a huge upper hand over Sri Lanka when it comes to the head-to-head record, with 17 wins in 22 matches. The Lankans, on the other hand, have won just seven of those 22 games, while one match has ended in no result. As far as the last five matches between the two sides are concerned, India have won three games and Sri Lanka emerged victorious in two matches.

Of those 22 matches, 11 have been played in India, and the rest in Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue have won 8 out of those 11 matches, while the island nation has won just two games. In terms of Indian batters, Shikhar Dhawan (375) has scored the most runs against Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal (15) has the most wickets against Sri Lanka in bilateral T20Is.

India vs Sri Lanka: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

India vs Sri Lanka: Full squads

India's T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka's T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel.

