IND Vs SL: Indian Cricket Fraternity Lauds R Ashwin For Scripting Massive Record In Tests

India's star spinner R Ashwin picked up his 435th wicket on Sunday, March 6, against Sri Lanka to surpass legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev to become the second-highest Indian wicket-taking bowler in Tests, only behind Anil Kumble, who has 619 wickets to his name.

In the process, he also broke into the top 10 wicket-taking bowlers of the world, a list that includes legends such as Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne. Following Ashwin's historic achievement, he was praised by the members of the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Indian cricket fraternity lauds R Ashwin for massive Test record

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle to praise R Ashwin for his historic Test achievement, stating that it was only a matter of time before he would have gone past 1983 World Cup-winning India captain Kapil Dev. Tendulkar ended his post by hoping that Ashwin would pick up many more wickets in times to come.

Fantastic landmark, @ashwinravi99!



To go past @therealkapildev paaji is an achievement in itself.



The way you were going, it was only a matter of time.



Wish you many more! 👍🏻#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eK9SlIc16u — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 6, 2022

300th Test for SL

100th Test for Virat Kohli

Ashwin went past great Kapil Dev



But this Test match will be known as 'Jadeja's Test' congratulations and well played @BCCI 👏🏼👊🏼 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/2OKlmQ8mkB — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2022

Congratulations for yet another milestone @ashwinravi99! Wishing you many more 👍 #crickettwitter — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) March 6, 2022

Ashwin can be very proud of his journey that in the last couple of months he has gone past legends like Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh. Can he meet Anil Bhai at the summit? I think he can, what do you think? #INDvSL #CricketTwitter #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/4xUG9iEI09 — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 6, 2022

Congratulations ⁦@ashwinravi99⁩ . You truly deserve to be in this frame which is for legends. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Dg7W3bV9vT — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 6, 2022

IND vs SL: India beats Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs

Team India registered an emphatic victory in the first IND vs SL Test by winning by an innings and 222 runs. After India declared the first innings after scoring 574 runs for the loss of eight wickets, Sri Lanka had no response to India's bowling attack. India restricted Sri Lanka to just 174 runs in the first innings, with Ravindra Jadeja picking up a fantastic five-wicket haul after scoring a massive 175 run not out knock in the first innings.

Sri Lanka did not have much success in the second inning either as they were bowled out for just 178 runs. Jadeja picked up another four wickets in the second innings, with R Ashwin joining the party as well as he ended with figures of 4/47. The other two wickets were picked up by Mohammed Shami.

As for the player of the match, there was no doubt that Jadeja would win it after a record-breaking all-around performance. His 175-run not out knock in the first innings helped him to become India's highest run-scorer at number seven, going past the legendary Kapil Dev (163), Rishabh Pant (159) and MS Dhoni (144).