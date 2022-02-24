Last Updated:

IND Vs SL: IPL's Costliest Buy Ishan Kishan Top Scores; Fans Hail 'pocket Dynamite'

Opener Ishan Kishan's outstanding knock of 89 runs on Thursday helped Team India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 200 to chase in 20 overs in the first T20I.

Ishan Kishan in IND vs SL

Image: Twitter@ICC


Opener Ishan Kishan's outstanding knock of 89 runs on Thursday helped Team India set Sri Lanka a daunting target of 200 to chase in 20 overs in the first T20I of the three-match series. Kishan opened the batting after Ruturaj Gaikwad was on the sidelines due to pain in his right wrist. After the dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma, the 23-year old was aided by Shreyas Iyer from the other end, who smacked 57 runs not out from 28 deliveries.

Kishan undoubtedly delivered on his increased expectations after Mumbai Indians (MI) made him the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 auction by signing him for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore. After his brilliant inning, netizens praised the MI batter for scoring the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper in the T20I format.

IND vs SL: Fans praise Ishan Kishan for outstanding knock

Ishan Kishan was in magnificent form on Thursday as he smacked 89 runs off just 56 deliveries, an inning that included 10 boundaries and three sixes. He was eventually dismissed by Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka on the last ball of the 17th over.

