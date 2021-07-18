IND Vs SL: Ishan Kishan Becomes 2nd Indian To Make ODI Debut On Birthday; Check Who's 1st

Mumbai Indians keeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has become the second Indian cricketer to make ODI debut on his birthday. Former cricketer Gursharan Singh was the first Indian to do so on March 8, 1990, when he played his only One-Day International against Australia. While Gursharan made his one-day international debut at the age of 27, Kishan turns 23 today (July 18) as he prepares to take the field against Sri Lanka. Kishan had made his T20I debut against England earlier this year, scoring an impressive fifty in his first match.

Suryakumar Yadav, in addition to Ishan Kishan, is also making his ODI debut today against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is making his international return for India after being dropped from the regular squad due to a string of poor performances. Yadav will bowl alongside Yuzvendra Chahal in an international match for the first time since the 2019 World Cup. The iconic spin duo had last paired for the semi-final of the ICC World Cup against New Zealand.

Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opening match of the ODI series against India. The three-match ODI series was earlier scheduled to start on July 13 but due to the COVID-19 crisis inside the Lankan camp, the clash had to be postponed.

India and Sri Lanka's playing XI

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

(Image Credit: BCCI)

