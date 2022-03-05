IND Vs SL: Jadeja Trumps Dhoni, Kapil Dev To Set Massive India Record With 175-run Knock

Team India are in complete control on Day 2 of the IND vs SL 1st Test with the hosts declaring their first innings at 574/8, with Ravindra Jadeja being the top scorer for the team. The all-rounder stayed unbeaten on 175 runs and shared century stands with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant. Besides scoring more than 150 runs, Ravindra Jadeja went past records of MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant and Kapil Dev.

Ravindra Jadeja also went past the great Ranjitsinhji in the list of highest scores by men's batters at No.7 position overall. Ranjitsinhji scored 175 runs batting at No.7 but he did it for England against Australia in 1897.

IND vs SL 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja breaks MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev record for India

Ravindra Jadeja now holds the record of the highest score by an Indian batter at No. 7. He surpassed Kapil Dev, who scored 163 runs against Sri Lanka in Kanpur. Rishabh Pant is next in the list with unbeaten 159 runs against Australia at Sydney in 2019. MS Dhoni is fourth in the list with a score of 144 runs against West Indies at Kolkata in 2011.

The century scored by Ravindra Jadeja was a befitting tribute to Shane Warne, who died on Friday. The Australian legend was Jadeja's skipper during the inaugural season of IPL in 2008 and had named the India star as 'Rockstar'. The all-rounder reached the three-figure mark just prior to lunch. He celebrated the occasion with his inimitable sword-play style, as the crowd gathered at the IS Bindra Stadium cheered for him.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

Stats Courtesy: ESPNCricinfo