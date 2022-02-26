IND Vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj Pull Off Hilarious Prank On Umpire; Watch

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj made headlines on Saturday, February 26, during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, despite not featuring in India’s playing XI. While the duo warmed the bench for the match, they were spotted pulling off a hilarious prank on the on-field umpire during the first innings. As everyone awaited the third umpire’s decision on Charith Asalanka’s DRS call, Kuldeep and Siraj walked into the field with drinks.

While the on-field umpire looked to signal the third umpire's decision to the players, Siraj followed by Kuldeep were seen imitating the umpire. The video clip of the Indian duo’s prank on the umpire quickly went viral on social media, as fans were reminded about former India player Suresh Raina. Raina is still remembered for his gesture to imitate fan-favorite umpire Billy Bowden. At the same time, there were many other reactions to Siraj and Kuldeep’s hilarious imitation.

Watch Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj's prank on the umpire:

Siraj and Kuldeep did a Raina. pic.twitter.com/rQ0qpW0CWi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2022

How did the cricket fans react to Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj?

This lives rent free in my mind 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/ynHC7Gpg6b — Aditi 🥀 (@Sev_Khamani) February 26, 2022

Yeah seen it live 😂😂

Si-deep jodi rocks🔥🤘 — Medico (@Medico19706063) February 26, 2022

Ahhhh !!! ❤️ KULDEEP is happy atleast 🥲❤️ — azad07💛 (@AzadNazrana) February 26, 2022

IND vs SL: India extend winning run at Dharamsala

Coming back to the match, India cruised to a seven-wicket victory in the second T20I by conquering the target of 184 runs with almost three overs remaining in the match. Shreyas Iyer finished off the match with the unbeaten knock of 74 runs from 44 balls, with Ravindra Jadeja (45 runs off 18 balls) on the other end. Sanju Samson also contributed with the knock of 39 runs off 25 balls. India sealed the three-match series 2-0 by winning on Saturday at Dharamsala.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Pathum Nissanka shine for Sri Lanka in the first innings

In the first innings of the match, Lankans kept on losing wickets after Asalanka’s dismissal, until skipper Dasun Shanaka walked out in the 15th over. The skipper remained unbeaten on 47 runs off 19 balls and took the team’s score to 183/5 in 20 overs. Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka also contributed with 75 runs off 53 balls; however, India’s stellar finish to the game overshadowed the visitors.

