IND Vs SL: Kuldeep Yadav Picks Two Wickets In The Same Over; Netizens Can't Keep Calm

Indian leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a strong comeback into the Indian squad, picking two wickets in the same over during the first ODI against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep, who last played a one-day international series against England earlier this year, had failed to pick even a single wicket despite bowling his full quota of overs. Kuldeep's last ODI wicket had come against Australia in December 2020, when he registered a figure of 1/57 playing in the third ODI in Canberra. The last time Kuldeep had picked two wickets in an ODI game was against New Zealand in Hamilton in February 2020.

Kuldeep has bowled six overs in the first ODI against Sri Lanka so far, picking up two wickets for 32 runs. Earlier, Kuldeep's bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal provided India with an early breakthrough as he picked the first wicket in the form of Avishka Fernando, who was sent back for 32 runs. Kuldeep and Chahal, who were once considered a formidable spin duo for India, haven't bowled together in an international game since the 2019 World Cup. Kuldeep was dropped from the Indian limited-overs side in 2020, owing to a series of poor performances. However, netizens are celebrating Kuldeep's good performance for India after a long time.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and decided to bat first against India in the first ODI. Sri Lanka is currently batting at 124-4 in 27 overs. Krunal Pandya is also amongst the wicket-taker for India as he picked Dhananjaya de Silva for 14 runs. While Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have made their debut for India, Bhanuka Rajapaksa is playing his first ODI for Sri Lanka.

India and Sri Lanka's playing XI

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka's Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

(Image Credit: KuldeepYadav/Insta/@vijayKu25181080/Twitter)

